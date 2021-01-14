WinterKids kicked off the 4th annual Winter Games this week across the state and in New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, and Canada. In Maine, children, teachers and families in nearly 100 communities are participating in the games. Teachers and families receive a Playbook, resources, and incentives to complete a four-week series of fun outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges. There are more than 6,000 children participating this year, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

“We are thrilled to offer a fun, active way to engage all kids in outdoor learning throughout the winter,” said Julie Mulkern, WinterKids executive director, according to the release. “This year, the Winter Games is focused on resilience, inclusion, community and service within the context of celebrating winter through outdoor physical activity, nutrition, and family engagement,” said Mulkern.

WinterKids’ Winter Games allows kids to participate, whether they are receiving in-person education or learning at home. Embracing outdoor learning helps to avoid the pitfalls of online learning and the negative effects of excessive screen time – particularly for those in elementary school. WinterKids provides resources for both teachers and parents to get their kids outside and active. There is also a WinterKids Winter Games Facebook group for resource sharing, and downloadable activities on the organization’s website.

The Winter Games resources are designed to be used in the winter and beyond for outdoor, active learning. For teachers, parents, and community groups who want to join the fun, visit winterkids.org to request materials while they last.

According to the release, WinterKids is the nonprofit organization that helps children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity. The organization delivers innovative outdoor programs for families schools, and communities. Hannaford is WinterKids’ major community sponsor. WinterKids’ supporting sponsors are Agren, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, L.L.Bean, Portland Glass, WEX, and WMTW 8 and The CW. The WinterKids Winter Games are made possible with support from Bingham Program, Hydro Quebec, Backyard Farms, MMG Insurance, University of New England, Johnny’s Select Seeds, Hannaford SnackPals, Playworks, Aroma Joe’s and Subway of Maine.

To learn more, visit WinterKids.org.

