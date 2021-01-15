FAIRFIELD — The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention announced during a media briefing Friday that a COVID-19 outbreak investigation has been opened at Klearview Manor.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during the briefing that there were four cases at the nursing home when the outbreak investigation opened.

Klearview Manor is a 16-bed facility owned and operated by North Country Associates. The facility provides 24-hour nursing care to serve individuals with developmental disabilities. North Country Associates did not reply to an email inquiry from the Morning Sentinel.

Maine reported 823 new cases and 16 more deaths of COVID-19 Friday, marking the third straight day of at least 800 new cases. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 624, up from 501.7 last week.

In all, Maine has recorded 32,781 cases of COVID-19 and 477 deaths.

