ORONO — Applications for first-year admission to the University of Maine System among students in the state are down 13 percent from a year ago, the school reported.

The system said in a statement Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic has upended the typical college search process, which usually includes fairs, tours and visits. Applications from in-state students have declined more than twice as fast as out-of-state applications, the system said.

The Finance Authority of Maine has also reported a 6 percent year-over-year dip in Free Application for Federal Student Aid completions by Maine’s high school seniors.

The University of Maine System, the finance authority and the Maine Department of Education said they are working on new pathways to help students make decisions about college.

The university system said in a statement that the new One Track for College campaign “will deliver a dozen instant, individualized, and all-inclusive college counseling and decision-making events promoted regionally across Maine in partnership with local school counselors and educators.”

