Maine reported 16 more deaths and 823 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a day after the state’s largest health-care network announced preparations for a major expansion of vaccination of older residents.

Friday is the third day in a row that new cases topped 800. The increased deaths and higher case counts comes at a time when Maine is racing to get vaccines into the arms of people.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 32,781 cases of COVID-19, and 477 deaths.

On Thursday, major health networks in Maine said they would be starting vaccinations for those 70 and older shortly, perhaps as soon as next week, with details to be released soon.

MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center as well as a network that includes many primary care offices, sent out an email to more than 300,000 patients on Thursday to let them know that it plans to begin scheduling vaccine appointments for those 70 and older as soon as next week. All vaccinations will take place in standalone clinics.

John Porter, a MaineHealth spokesman, said the network expects to begin vaccinating people over age 70 by the end of this month. A call center will be set up soon for people to make appointments, and those 70 and older can scheduled them on a first-come, first-served basis.

Northern Light Health, InterMed and Central Maine Healthcare also said on Thursday that they were finalizing plans for expanded immunization clinics.

Maine will receive an additional $89 million in federal funds to combat the pandemic, including $12 million for the COVID-19 vaccination program, and $77 million for testing, contact tracing and other strategies, the state’s congressional delegation said in a joint announcement on Thursday.

“The funding has yet to arrive, but it will provide critical resources as Maine expands its vaccination efforts while maintaining robust testing, case investigation and contact tracing programs,” said Robert Long, a Maine CDC spokesman.

