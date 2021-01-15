Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Mt. Ararat’s Eliza Libby, left, and Elsa Daulerio play defense during the Eagles’ season-opening loss to Cony on Monday, Jan. 11. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Donald Breton holds a historic postcard from 1908 that depicts the Chapel at Oak Grove Seminary in Vassalboro. Breton has produced a calendar that celebrates Vassalboro’s 250th anniversary. The calendar is illustrated with historic postcards of Vassalboro including one of the chapel and other town landmarks. The calendar costs $15. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Referee Justin Underwood works in front of cutout cardboard faces during a basketball game between Maranacook and Erskine on Tuesday in Readfield. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Carson Brunelle, 2, sinks an empty-netter while playing some old-fashioned pond hockey on Monday, Jan. 11, with his father, Rob, in Hallowell. The elder Brunell said it was the first time Caron, “the National Hockey League draft candidate for season 2037,” had skated out on natural ice. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Sage Perry, 14, helps her mother Mary Perry, right, prepare the horse for sleigh rides Friday, Jan. 8, at Winterberry Farm in Belgrade. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Emma Corwin teaches a class on Saturday, Jan. 11, explaining how to get up after falling while cross-country skiing, at Lakewood Golf Club in Madison. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Workers from the Kennebec Water District finish up after they removed the water meter and disconnected the water line to a home that was severely damaged in a fire early Monday, Jan. 11, morning at 6 King Court in Waterville. Pictured from left is Tylen Pooler, Darrell Field, and Tony Bellavance. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Vehicles line up at the entrance to the Golden Nozzle car wash in Waterville on Sunday, Jan. 10. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Decor is shown Tuesday, Jan. 12, near a new window that was purchased with grant money Sunset Flowerland & Greenhouses received. The $25,000 was used to install four new windows and a chain link fence. It was also used to paint the façade of the business and a nearby warehouse. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
A firefighter from the Waterville Fire Department emerges from a burning structure with a live kitten on King Court in the South End of Waterville on Monday, Jan. 11. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Lilly Cusick, 8, keeps an eye on her new rooster, DudaRoo, while watering her flock of chickens recently at her farm in Augusta. The St. Michael School student also maintains a herd of beef and a few horses at her hobby farm. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.