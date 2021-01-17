AUBURN — The Patrons Oxford Sunday Race Series kicked off at Lost Valley on Jan. 3. The eight-week downhill race series features skiers and snowboarders of all ages competing in various divisions.

Each week participants are scored based off race times and random bib draws for prizes occur after each race. Those who participate in four or more races compete for series long standings and prizes as well.

The Patrons Oxford Sunday Race Series is every Sunday at Lost Valley and is open to all racers. The cost is $40 for non-passholders for a lift ticket with race entry fee included or $10 race fee for passholders.

For more information about the series, Lost Valley’s COVID-related guidelines and procedures, log on to LostValleySki.com.

