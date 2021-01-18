An adolescent boy was rescued Monday afternoon from the Outlet Stream in Vassalboro after falling through the ice and getting stuck in the mud below.

Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson said the department responded to a call at 1 p.m. about two teenage boys falling through the ice. By the time first responders arrived, one boy had already got out of the water and ran home, but the other was stuck in the mud, hanging onto a piece of ice to keep his head above water, Thompson said.

The boy was rescued and taken to a local hospital with hypothermia. There were no other known injuries.

“We are very thankful for the outcome, and I believe that he is going to be OK,” Thompson said. “Overall, I’m just very thankful with how all these agencies came together to get him out because had we not had the response that we did, the outcome certainly would’ve been different.”

Thompson called for LifeFlight, and the South China Fire Department set up a landing zone at the Vassalboro Town Office, but it ended up not being needed. Waterville Fire Department, Delta Ambulance, China Rescue, the Vassalboro Police Department, Vassalboro First Responders, Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service’s dive team assisted on the call.

There were also two men who lived nearby who came out and used a canoe to help.

Thompson said first responders walked 25-30 feet before falling through the ice with wetsuits. The boy was stuck about 50 yards from the shoreline on the west side of the stream.

“Obviously they were OK with the wetsuit, but that just shows the ice is not safe by any means,” Thompson said.

