Quincy Tobias had a hand in both goals to help lead Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale to a 2-1 boys hockey victory over the Capital Region Hawks on Monday at Camden National Bank Ice Vault in Hallowell.

Tobias assisted on Jacob Godbout’s goal and tallied an unassisted score of his own for the Rams. Matty Shea earned the win in goal for the Rams, stopping 30 of 31 shots.

Wyatt Lyons scored the lone goal for the Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence co-op, with Nick Keezer providing the assist. Thomas Thornton made 24 saves while manning the net for the Hawks, who were the road team despite playing at the their home rink that they share with the Rams.

