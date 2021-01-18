Quincy Tobias had a hand in both goals to help lead Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale to a 2-1 boys hockey victory over the Capital Region Hawks on Monday at Camden National Bank Ice Vault in Hallowell.

Tobias assisted on Jacob Godbout’s goal and tallied an unassisted score of his own for the Rams. Matty Shea earned the win in goal for the Rams, stopping 30 of 31 shots.

Wyatt Lyons scored the lone goal for the Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence co-op, with Nick Keezer providing the assist. Thomas Thornton made 24 saves while manning the net for the Hawks, who were the road team despite playing at the their home rink that they share with the Rams.

Related

2021 boys hockey team previews: Capital Region Hawks look to find goals

Related

2021 boys hockey preview capsules

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Cony Rams, Hall-Dale Bulldogs, Lawrence Bulldogs, Maranacook Black Bears, Monmouth Mustangs, spruce mountain phoenix, Winthrop Ramblers

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles