Quincy Tobias had a hand in both goals to help lead Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale to a 2-1 boys hockey victory over the Capital Region Hawks on Monday at Camden National Bank Ice Vault in Hallowell.
Tobias assisted on Jacob Godbout’s goal and tallied an unassisted score of his own for the Rams. Matty Shea earned the win in goal for the Rams, stopping 30 of 31 shots.
Wyatt Lyons scored the lone goal for the Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence co-op, with Nick Keezer providing the assist. Thomas Thornton made 24 saves while manning the net for the Hawks, who were the road team despite playing at the their home rink that they share with the Rams.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England
New Hampshire state lawmaker loses committee seats over tweet about rioters
-
Local & State
Waterville council postpones final vote on downtown TIF
-
News
Flu cases in Maine have decreased significantly as people take COVID precautions
-
Nation & World
Kremlin brushes aside Western calls to release Navalny
-
Arts & Entertainment
From Gaga to Garth, Miranda to Moreno: Celebrities join inaugural
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.