Maine reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and three additional deaths.

It was the third day in a row with relatively lower case counts, although it’s not clear yet whether the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend contributed to a lag in reporting cases.

But with 317 new cases on Monday following 438 cases on Saturday and 340 on Sunday, the case counts are much lower than the more than 800 per day for three days in a row last week. The seven-day averages have exceeded 500 daily cases since Jan. 6.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to brief the media at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The schedule for the media briefings is shifting this week to Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 609.3 on Monday, compared to 520.4 a week ago and 447.3 a month ago.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 33,876 cases of COVID-19, and 514 deaths. Maine still has not detected a new variant of the novel coronavirus, but Massachusetts on Sunday became the second New England state, after Connecticut, to detect the variant from the United Kingdom. The variant is not more deadly, but is more contagious and has led to spikes in cases in the U.K. and Ireland. The Massachusetts case involved a woman in her 20s from Boston who returned to the United States in January after visiting the U.K.

This week, details of Maine’s expanded vaccination plans are expected to be released, including for those 70 and older, who are being moved higher on the priority list.

The state is in the middle of Phase 1A of the vaccination program, which includes immunizing health care workers, paramedics and staff and residents of nursing homes.

Parts of Phase 1B will start before Phase 1A is finished, according to officials with the Maine CDC.

Phase 1B will include seniors 70 and older, younger adults with high-risk health conditions and frontline essential workers, such as teachers, postal workers and grocery store clerks. Seniors 70 and older are being prioritized, and even though frontline essential workers are in Phase 1B, some of those workers may receive their vaccine later.

President-elect Joe Biden last week promised to use the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the mass vaccination effort, setting up thousands of vaccination sites across the country. U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, has signed onto a letter by 34 senators to waive a 25 percent state matching funds for FEMA services used to respond to the pandemic. King said in a news release that move could potentially save Maine $35 million in state dollars.

Meanwhile, Maine has administered 79,149 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with 67,289 first doses and 11,860 second doses. Currently, there are 194 people hospitalized in Maine for COVID-19, with 63 in intensive care.

The deaths reported on Monday include one resident of Hancock County and two residents of Penobscot County. Two of the people who died were men, while one was a woman. One person who died was in their 50s, while the other two were in their 70s.

