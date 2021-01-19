AUGUSTA — The Hands Around the Capitol event scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, at the statehouse has been canceled because of safety concerns.
The event has been held annually for 47 years since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion. Participants rally, march, and encircle the statehouse to pray that all will come to realize the value of human life from conception to natural death, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.
For more information about the Maine Right to Life Committee, which organizes the annual event, visit MaineRighttoLife.com or call 207-782-0101.
