AUGUSTA — School officials announced Tuesday that individuals at Cony Middle and High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

When she responded late Wednesday to requests for more information, Cony Principal Kim Silsby said she did not want to provide the exact number of cases, but that it is “fewer than five.”

Close contacts were identified and called and are now in isolation, according to the letter that Silsby wrote Tuesday.

“We do recognize that we may have further cases due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state,” the letter said.

Silsby thanked families for keeping school administration in the loop regarding their coronavirus symptoms and tests.

She said that Cony Middle and High School will continue to use a hybrid schedule.

The Augusta Public Schools returned to hybrid learning Tuesday after the school board thought it would be best to have two weeks of fully remote learning after the holiday season.

