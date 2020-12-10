AUGUSTA — After a successful trial after Thanksgiving, the city’s schools will use a remote learning model around the winter break as well.

The Augusta school board agreed Wednesday night to change plans around the winter break. They voted to close school two days early, Dec. 21-22, for winter break.

Remote learning will start next week, Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18, before break starts. When school returns to session Monday, Jan. 4, students will be learning fully remote until returning to the hybrid model Tuesday, Jan. 19, a day after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

As discussed at Wednesday night’s meeting, Augusta school officials found that having a remote week after Thanksgiving offset potential COVID-19 cases to arise within the school system.

Superintendent James Anastasio said he felt confident that having the remote week helped minimize cases, and was the one to urge the board to consider the two weeks after the winter break as COVID-19 cases in the state of Maine are rising, and other schools in the area have had to close because of positive cases of COVID-19 that likely rose over the November break.

“As we looked at what was happening across the state, a number of districts had to go remote unplanned because of the cases popping up that week,” Anastasio told the board. “We did see some cases, but they were popping up at the end of the week, so they didn’t have any impact because the individuals were not at school.”

He updated the board on the COVID-19 cases within the Augusta Public Schools as of Wednesday afternoon, which were:

• Cony Middle and High School has six students with COVID-19, and seven staff members are being monitored. Sixteen students are, or were within close contact of a positive coronavirus test and the school is monitoring them.

• Gilbert Elementary School has one positive case, and seven students and one staff member in quarantine.

• Hussey Elementary School has two staff members with COVID-19 and five students in quarantine, with the potential for two more to be in quarantine after being in close contact with a positive case.

• Lincoln Elementary School has one positive COVID-19 student who was already in isolation. Three are in quarantine from travel, and five staff are in quarantine from being in close contact of a case.

• Farrington Elementary School has one positive staff member, one staff member in quarantine and 19 students in quarantine. One student has COVID-19.

Augusta’s schools have been operating in a hybrid-learning model, with two cohorts spending two days in buildings and three days of remote education. Parents also had the option to have their children attend school fully remote.

Cony Assistant Principal Gabe Levesque didn’t offer how many students started the year learning fully remote, but said it is “increasing daily.” He said currently 275 Cony students, 27%, are full-time remote learners.

This week alone, Cony Principal Kim Silsby said she has had trouble finding people to cover staff that are out of school for any reason, including being sick or following coronavirus guidelines. In a normal year, she said, the number of staff out is typically only an issue once per academic calendar, but this week it has been an every day occurrence.

Silsby said she is worried about the health and well-being of the staff and students at Cony as stress levels are on the rise in conjunction with coronavirus cases.

“It’s been very challenging for staff and we are very worried about where we are,” she said. “I want to be honest about that.”

School officials said teachers have felt overwhelmed by the remote-learning days, especially when having to be switched at the last minute because of a positive test that may arise on any given day.

Anastasio pointed out that having planned remote learning time is much easier for teachers and may reduce their stress because it gives them time to prepare their lessons and be ready to see all of their students in a remote setting.

“With the stress levels for teachers and staff, the higher the stress, the lower the level of education,” he said. “That’s just predictable.”

The board opted to add two more days to winter break, Dec. 21-22, as districtwide mental health days, with the stress on teachers in mind.

Board member Pia Holmes said the early switch to remote learning and the two mental health days are much needed.

“I think it’s bad out there,” she said of the rising coronavirus cases. “Rather than see more people affected, I would like to see, soon as possible, I would be in favor of fully going remote.”

