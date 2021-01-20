MACON, Ga. — The following area students were named to its 2020 fall semester president’s list at Mercer University.
They include Bailey Chalmers of Damariscotta and Gabrielle Benedetto of Pittsfield, both senior College of Liberal Arts and Sciences majors.
Inclusion on this list requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.
