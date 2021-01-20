WATERVILLE — The Alfond Youth & Community Center’s 28th annual Polar Bear Dip is going virtual this year. The event will be held March 20. Because it’s virtual, participants will need to create a way to Shiver yer Shamrocks at the location of their choosing and win prizes. People can participate as an individual or on a team with friends, family, and/or colleagues, according to a news release from the center.

Video ideas include: Snow party, bathing suit snow angels, pajama clad snow ball fights, slip and slide sledding, super soakers, cup of ice water, water balloons, bucket of ice water, sprinkler run, inflatable/plastic pool, ice bath/cold shower and truck pool dip (use a tarp liner).

Films must be submitted to the center’s Facebook Page by St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17, at facebook.com/clubaycc.

Award presentations will be made via Facebook Live on Saturday, March 20. The two top participants will each win a one-week Bahamas vacation in March: Most funds raised by an Individual; and Most viewed Shiver Video. Individuals who raise $1,000 or more will be entered into a prize raffle for three additional prize awards.

To register and fundraise, visit the center’s new Peer to Peer Fundraising Platform as well as compete with other participants, communicate with your donors, and share your progress.

Those who don’t want to shiver but do want to help the AYCC feed hungry kids can support a participant by donating to their Shiver Page.

All donations go directly to providing meals for youth and their families experiencing food insecurity, and fund the center’s Kids’ Kitchen, serving more than 50,000 free hot meals a year. Every $25 donation provides a month of Weekend Food Supplement Backpacks for a family of three.

For more information about participation and the Shiver Page, contact Crista Lavenson at [email protected] or 207-872-7092, or visit clubaycc.org.

