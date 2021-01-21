NEWTON, Mass. — Lasell University’s Fall Career Readiness Symposium featured presentations of research, visual art, and more in December 2020. The symposium was made possible in part by a grant from the Davis Educational Foundation.

Two local students, Sydney Veilleux of Skowhegan and Alexis Grant of Athens, were on the social media team for Polished, Lasell’s award-winning, student-produced fashion and culture magazine. The Fall issue of Polished was released during symposium.

The event showcased the work of more than 150 students in a digital format, a triumph for flexible teaching and learning amid COVID-19. The event was reimagined to celebrate and showcase the ties between career preparedness and Connected Learning, because of a three-year grant from the foundation.

All Symposium presentations focused on four of the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ career-readiness competencies: Global and Intercultural Fluency, Professional and Work Ethic, Leadership, and Career Management.

“The Fall Career Readiness Symposium showcased student work and experiences, especially ways in which students have applied Connected Learning to develop their careers through internships,” said Provost Eric Turner. “The event highlighted competencies in leadership and global/intercultural fluency with an emphasis on ways our students lead and serve by example.”

