WINTHROP –The Bailey Library will virtually host author and business strategist Lanette Pottle at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. The event is the first part of a yearlong series celebrating Maine women that will run through October.

Pottle will talk about her book “Small Steps Big Impact,” which was written to give firsthand knowledge about how small, consistent steps can transform your life, along with her new book, “You Are a Success Magnet” due out this spring, according to a news release from the library.

Pottle is a 2010 graduate of the Washington County Leadership Institute and a past advisor with the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute.

Pottle, who was a recent speaker at the “AliefWomen” TED Talk in Houston, Texas, is a well-known business owner who coaches entrepreneurial-minded women around the globe. She is a contributing author to the international best seller “Success University for Women in Leadership.” She and her husband live in Robbinston.

The public is invited to attend via Zoom by visiting baileylibrary.org/athome.

For help attending, email director Richard Fortin at [email protected].

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: