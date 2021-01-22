An additional case of COVID-19 has been reported within Maine School Administrative District 49 at Lawrence High School, the superintendent said in a letter on Friday.
Last week, an outbreak was declared at the school after a third case of COVID-19 within a three-day period was identified Jan. 4.
On Friday, Superintendent Roberta Hersom sent a letter out to the community notifying them of the additional case. As a result, three staff members and 20 students were identified as close contacts.
“As confirmed cases continue to rise in Maine, it is important that we remain vigilant in our schools with adherence to physical distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene and careful self-monitoring of our own health,” Hersom said in the letter.
Just days ago, the district reported three cases of COVID-19 at Benton Elementary School, making this the third outbreak the district has dealt with since the beginning of the school year and the second outbreak to occur at Benton Elementary School. An outbreak was first declared at Benton Elementary in December after three staff members tested positive within a 14-day period.
In total, the district has reported 24 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
MSAD 49 serves students from Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.
