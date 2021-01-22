GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Elizabeth Johnson of Greene has been placed on the dean’s commendation list at Gettysburg College for outstanding academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.
Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work are placed on the college’s deans’ commendation list.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Jackman school’s mathletes place in competition
-
Community
Sidney Boy Scout of Pittsfield Troop collects 120 blankets
-
Community
Sidney couple receives 2020 Central Maine Scouting Citizen Award
-
Community
Elizabeth Johnson makes Gettysburg College dean’s list
-
Community
Gerencer makes Gustavus Adolphus College dean’s list