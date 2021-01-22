An 18-year-old Hampden man has been charged with arson and attempted murder after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail-like device at a Bangor apartment building.

Authorities said last week they were investigating after two bottles filled with accelerant were thrown at a window of a French Street apartment building on Jan. 13 . The outside of the window casing had fire damage from the bottle hitting the window, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Sunil Jones, 18, was arrested on Thursday and charged with arson and attempted murder for the fire at 208 French St. He was taken into custody at the Fire Marshal’s office in Bangor and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas confirmed last week that the investigation was looking at whether the fire-bombing was directed at a resident who works at a family planning clinic that provides abortions.

“The circumstances certainly dictate that they’ll look into it heavily,” Thomas said in a phone interview last week.

Thomas did not immediately respond to additional questions about the case Friday morning.

The joint investigation was led by the Fire Marshal’s Office and Bangor police with assistance from Hampden police, FBI and the U.S. Bureaus of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

