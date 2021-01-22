WATERVILLE — Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will once again hold its Takeout Challenge Contest to help local restaurants, cafes and eateries at a time when they need us the most.

Everyone enjoyed eating outside on decks and patios, or frequenting favorite places while the weather was nice. Now that the temperatures have cooled off, local restaurants and eateries are hurting, many have had to curtail hours, or staff to align with the amount of business coming through the doors. So, it is not as easy to find places to eat out, according to a news release from the chamber.

Those who still get food at a favorite hangout and feel a comfort level to do so, by all means, help them keep on keeping on. But for those who may not be comfortable eating inside for the next few weeks and would rather be at home, consider ordering takeout to continue helping those who kept you fed in the past.

For the next eight weeks, people can enter to win a $25 Damon’s Beverage gift card by sending takeout receipts for food ordered at any of the chamber member eateries. It’s easy to enter, and win — just scan, email, snap a photo, mail or drop off a copy of receipt.

Emails and scans may be sent to [email protected]. Entries also can be mailed or dropped at the Chamber office, 50 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. Be sure to include contact information. Winners will be drawn at random each Wednesday and notified by phone or email.

Check for chamber member restaurant/eateries take-out hours and website information at midmainechamber.com/takeoutchallenge.

This list will expand as the chamber receives additional information as to eateries offering takeout.

Damon’s Beverage & Redemption at 52 Front St. and and 6 Jefferson St., Waterville, is the chamber’s Takeout Challenge Sponsor.

Those who want to encourage someone to order takeout, chamber gift certificates can be purchased in increments of $5, $10, $25 or $50; call 207-873-3315. Payments can be processed over the phone and orders prepared in advance, for mailing or pickup.

