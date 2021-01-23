BOSTON — Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had two goals apiece for Boston as the Bruins, who hadn’t led by two goals in any of their first four games this season, scored five times in a row to pull away and beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Penguins at Bruins WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday TELEVISION: NESN

Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith each had a goal and an assist in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie. Marchand scored twice in the third, and Bergeron finished it off with his second goal of the night to help Boston earn its second straight victory over Philadelphia.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for his first win of the season.

Kevin Hayes scored and Carter Hart made 20 saves for Philadelphia.

Two nights after Boston beat the Flyers 5-4 in a shootout, this one was only close until the second period. Coyle fed Smith early in the period to break a 1-1 tie, and Trent Frederic set Coyle up near the end to make it a two-goal game.

Marchand extend the lead early in the third when he knocked in a pass from Bergeron, then made it 5-1 lead on a power play four minutes later. Bergeron added his second power-play goal of the game – and Boston’s third in four tries – with about six minutes remaining.

REVERSAL OF FORTUNE

Bergeron opened the scoring in the first and had a chance to make it 2-0 early in the second, but his backhander toward a mostly open net caught the edge of Hart’s pad. The next time down, Hayes redirected Jakub Voracek’s shot into the net to tie it.

But just 1:16 later, Smith backhanded the puck into the slot off linemate Frederic, who was on the ice after being tripped up by Hayes, leaving Coyle open for the goal. It stayed 2-1 until the end of the second, when Coyle reached out with one hand to tip Frederic’s shot into the net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous