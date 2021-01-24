CHICAGO — Pius Suter scored his first three NHL goals, Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Sunday for their second straight win.

Connor Murphy and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Chicago swept its two-game set with Detroit after beginning the season with four straight losses in Florida. Phillipp Kurashev also scored, and Patrick Kane had two assists.

Lankinen was solid once again after he made 30 stops while earning his first career win in Friday night’s 4-1 victory against the Red Wings. He was tested on a Dylan Larkin drive early in the second period, but he got over to make the stop at the right post.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves. The Red Wings lost for the third time in their past four games.

SABRES 4, CAPITALS 3: Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to help Buffalo win at Washington.

Captain Jack Eichel scored in the shootout and Colin Miller, Victor Olfosson and Eric Staal each scored on the power play for Buffalo.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, FLAMES 2: Morgan Reilly had three assists, and Wayne Simmonds scored his first goal with Toronto as the Maple Leafs won at Calgary, Alberta.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, COYOTES 0: William Karlsson scored with 42 seconds left in regulation, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots and Vegas won at Glendale, Arizona.

NOTES

MAPLE LEAFS: George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s, has died. He was 90.

His death was announced Sunday by the Maple Leafs, who said he died of heart complications, citing his family.

Armstrong had 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons for the Leafs, including 12 seasons as team captain, and remains the franchise’s leader in games played, variously listed at 1,187 or 1,888. The right wing had 26 goals and 34 assists in 110 playoff games.

Known as the “Chief,” Armstrong was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975. Some 41 years later, Armstrong was voted No. 12 on the franchise’s list of 100 greatest Maple Leafs in its centennial season.

