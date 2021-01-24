VESTAL, N.Y. — Blanca Millan paced a balanced offense with 17 points, and Maine completed a weekend sweep against Binghamton with a 70-53 women’s basketball victory Sunday.

Dor Saar added 13 points, and Maeve Carroll and Anne Simon each scored 12 as Maine (12-1, 9-1 America East) extended its winning streak to seven. Fanny Wadling contributed a season-high eight points to go along with seven rebounds.

Birna Benonysdottir led Binghamton (4-10, 4-8) with 18 points.

(16) INDIANA 74, (21) NORTHWESTERN 61: Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Hoosiers (9-3, 7-1 Big Ten) took over after trailing by 13 midway through the third quarter to defeat the Wildcats (8-3, 6-3) in Evanston, Illinois.

The Hoosiers came to life after Sydney Wood’s layup capped a 10-0 run to put the Wildcats up 49-36 at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter. Indiana held Northwestern without a field goal and closed within 54-48 by the end of the quarter.

Northwestern led 57-56 with 6:34 left in the game when the Hoosiers reeled off 12 straight points, with Holmes scoring seven, to lead 68-57 with two minutes to play.

(1) LOUISVILLE 65, WAKE FOREST 63: Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help the top-ranked Cardinals (14-0, 7-0 ACC) barely avoid a huge upset by holding off the Demon Deacons (7-6, 4-5) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Evans’ driving shot against Gina Conti and free throw finally gave the Cardinals their winning margin. But Louisville had to survive a final shot from the Demon Deacons, with Ivana Raca missing a 3-pointer from the right at the horn that would’ve given Wake Forest its first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent.

Instead, the Cardinals survived to remain unbeaten less than a week after ascending to the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time.

(2) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 89, VIRGINIA TECH 87: Kai Crutchfield scored 10 of her 20 points in the last four minutes, Jakia Brown-Turner finished with 23 points and the Wolfpack (11-0, 6-0 ACC) rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Hokies (7-7, 2-7) in Raleigh, North Carolian.

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 69, LSU 65: Aliyah Boston scored 11 of her 20 points in the second half and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Gamecocks (12-1, 7-0 SEC) secure a win over the Tigers (6-7, 4-3) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Destanni Henderson added 16 points and eight assists while Zia Cooke had 11 points for South Carolina, which won its 26th straight game against conference competition.

(25) TENNESSEE 70, (12) KENTUCKY 53: Tamari Key scored a career-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Rennia Davis added 15 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, and the Vols (10-3, 4-1 SEC) throttled the visiting Wildcats (11-4, 4-3).

CLEMSON 86, (23) SYRACUSE 77: Kendall Spray scored 24 points with seven 3-pointers, Amari Robinson added 23 points and the short-handed Tigers (9-5, 4-5 ACC) upended the Orange (7-3, 4-3) in overtime in Clemson, South Carolina, after blowing a 25-point halftime lead.

The Tigers were outscored 23-9 in the third quarter and 20-9 in the fourth before scoring 16 points in overtime to end a four-game losing streak and beat the Orange for the first time ever in 10 tries.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 0: Kennedy Little and Rahel Enzler scored in a span of 1:31 late in the second period, and Loryn Porter made 37 saves as the Black Bears (5-6) snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Terriers (2-3) in Boston.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »