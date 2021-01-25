AUGUSTA — A Fairfield man who shot up a woman’s parked car in a drive-by shooting in Waterville is expected to spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a gun, criminal mischief and reckless conduct.

Police say Tyler H. Greenlaw, 26, admitted to them he fired a gun Sept. 4, 2020, multiple times from a passenger seat of a car in Waterville. A woman’s unoccupied car parked on Oak Street was shot in the incident.

No one was injured, but a state prosecutor said the charge of reckless conduct against Greenlaw recognizes that his actions posed a serious risk of bodily injury.

“He was firing shots — he admitted to firing the gun — in a residential area of Waterville, where anybody could have been hit,” said Kristin Murray-James, an assistant district attorney.

He was sentenced Monday to three years imprisonment, with all but one year of that suspended, followed by two years of probation, on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Greenlaw was convicted of a felony charge of eluding an officer in 2012. Felons are not allowed to possess firearms in Maine.

A felony count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, one of three charges on which Greenlaw was indicted in October, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. That was replaced with a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct.

Murray-James said shell casings were found at the scene and when the car allegedly driven by Abigail Scott, 26, of Garland, was pulled over by Waterville police. Greenlaw was in the back seat with a gun holster on his belt, though no gun was found in the car. Scott was also charged in the incident.

Murray-James said when police questioned Greenlaw he said it was all his fault and the other people in the car were innocent. Greenlaw and a woman who he believed owned the shot car knew each other and “had words” at Burger King earlier Sept. 4.

Conditions of Greenlaw’s probation include he not possess dangerous weapons, submit to random searches for weapons and have no contact with the victim.

Police said Scott, who has been charged with failure to stop for an officer and driving to endanger, initially did not stop when police first tried to pull her over. That led to a short chase along Main Street, Pleasant Street and Western Avenue before it ended when she pulled over on Brooklyn Street near Waterville Senior High School.

