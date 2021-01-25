LEWISTON — Police are seeking a local man for questioning in a Sunday night stabbing on Knox Street, police Lt. David St. Pierre said in a news release Monday.

Two men were injured in the altercation: one stabbed, the other struck with a baseball bat, he said. Both were expected to recover from their injuries, he said.

Police are hoping to speak with Abdullahi Ali Issak, 24, of Lewiston about the stabbing, which was reported about 8:44 p.m., St. Pierre said.

Police responded to the area of 54 Knox St. for a disturbance that reportedly involved “men with knives” and at least one person with a baseball bat, St. Pierre said. He said police arrived quickly, but the “apparent altercation was over and (police) located a male with a head injury.”

Shortly afterward, a different man involved in that incident arrived at Central Maine Medical Center with an “apparent stab wound,” St. Pierre said.

Issak also is wanted for questioning in a domestic violence-related assault and criminal mischief incident reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday at 54 Knox St., St. Pierre said.

Police had made no arrests as of Monday afternoon, he said.

“Officers and detectives worked into the early morning hours and have continued actively investigating throughout the day” on Monday, St. Pierre said.

Auburn police are also seeking Issak in connection with an incident earlier in the day Sunday at an Auburn address, St. Pierre said.

Lewiston police are asking that anyone with information regarding the Sunday incident or about Isaak’s whereabouts to contact Detective Zachary Provost at 207-513-3001, ext. 3316, or the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421, ext. 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: