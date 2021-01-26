CLINTON — A Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured Sunday morning following a struggle with a Clinton man who was evading arrest, officials said.

James Simonson Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office photo

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Elijah Curtis traveled to Clinton to serve James H. Simonson, 60, with an arrest warrant from Somerset County after he failed to appear in court on a drug trafficking charge, Lt. Chris Read said in a press release sent out Tuesday morning.

According to Read, when Curtis arrived at the residence, Simonson attempted to run out the back door and a struggled ensued.

Curtis was left injured and Simonson escaped. Simonson was ultimately apprehended around 8:30 p.m. Monday by Deputy Devin Polizzotti and the Maine State Police.

In addition to the warrant from Somerset County, Simonson has been charged with escape, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating conditions of release.

Simonson is being held at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility and is not allowed bail.

