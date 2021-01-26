NEWTON, Mass. — The following area students were named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Lasell University.

They include Dylan Presby of South China, Deanna Plaisted of Pittston, Hannah Richards of Swanville, Grace Redwine of Freedom, Kaylee Arvayo-Bickford of Hallowell, Alexis Grant of Athens, Iva Willis of New Vineyard and Sydney Veilleux of Skowhegan.

Students were awarded for a strong academic performance, with a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

 

