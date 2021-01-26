UNION — Dr. Sidney Berger, a college professor who teaches courses about rare books, special collections and bibliography, will give a talk during the Feb. 3 Zoom with Vose Wednesdays at 6 p.m. program.

Berger also is the author of mystery, “The Book of Death” now available at Vose Library. Berger’s main purpose of his talk will be around his book and the research required to write it.

According to a news release from the library, Berger has published about 100 scholarly articles, and is well-known for his vast knowledge of the history of paper-making around the world. Berger’s collection of more than 22,000 pieces of paper is featured at the Berger-Cloonan Collection of Decorated Paper at the Cushing Library, Texas A&M University.

To reserve a spot at this event, call the Library at 207-785-4733 or email [email protected] before 3 p.m. on Feb. 3. Vose Library will email a personal invitation and a password to attend. The Vose Library is located at 392 Common Road, and is open for curbside pick-up services.

