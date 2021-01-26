Here is a list of cases closed Aug. 20-Sept. 11, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

ABC Fuel Inc., of Augusta, rule violations, compliance review June 21, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Quincy T. Abrams, 40, of Augusta, on June 19, 2019, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 16-day jail sentence; aggravated furnishing scheduled drugs, dismissed.

Jonathan D. Afanador, 25, of Long Island, New York, assault on an officer Jan. 26, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed. Assault on an officer March 3, 2020, in Augusta, one-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Clara Louise Alward, 21, of Waterville, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and violating condition of release, July 24, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. On Sept. 11, 2019, in Waterville: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; violating condition of release, $100 fine.

Dede Ann Ames, 52, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 9, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Norman Arnott, 65, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 28, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Crystal Austin, 39, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 28, 2020, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Quincy D. Bailey, 35, of Sidney, on May 3, 2020, in China: operating after habitual offender revocation, $700 fine, 45-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Thomas P. Baker, 64, of Dover, New Hampshire, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Aug. 21, 2020, in Augusta, 24-hour jail sentence.

Toni Lynn Ball, 58, of Hartland, operating under the influence Dec. 14, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Austin T. Bechard, 26, of Augusta, operating under the influence June 7, 2020, in Vassalboro, $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Joseph Lewis Bennett, 48, of Saco, on Nov. 30, 2019, in Augusta: operating after habitual offender revocation, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Kenneth Ronald Bennett, 33, of Livermore Falls, operating under the influence Jan. 30, 2020, in Monmouth, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Michelle Berryman, 37, of Waterville, habitually truant student Oct. 24, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Diana M. Bickford, 39, of Augusta, on Dec. 1, 2019, in China: operating after registration suspended, four-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, four-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Amanda Bilodeau, 33, of Waterville, on May 2, 2019, in Waterville: operating while license suspended or revoked, $600 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, one-year license suspension; violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence.

Talline M. Blakeslee, 39, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, Sept. 4, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug Feb. 4, 2020, in Waterville, $400 fine, three-year jail sentence all but 130 days suspended, two-year probation. Aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug Feb. 24, 2020, in Waterville; dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property, Feb. 21, 2020, in Waterville. On Dec. 2, 2019, in Waterville: forgery, 130-day jail sentence; misuse of identification, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 13, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 11, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Shaye R. Bormet, 20, of Washington, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 11, 2020, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Wendy M. Bradford, 45, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 15, 2020, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Casey L. Braley, 28, of Carthage, on Aug. 23, 2020, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 96-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 96-hour jail sentence.

Donald Brickett, 66, of Oakland, possessing fish in violation April 14, 2020, in Mount Vernon, $160 fine.

Raymond Brickett, 66, of Oakland, possessing fish in violation May 2, 2020, in Oakland, $120 fine.

Dylan T. Brown, 21, of China, on Feb. 8, 2020, in Waterville: drinking in public, $100 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, dismissed.

Kristian M. Bruer, 42, of Albion, terrorizing July 6, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Anthony Brunelle, 21, of Augusta, passing stopped school bus Sept. 5, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Derek Bryan, 48, of Bangor, operating while license suspended or revoked July 24, 2018, in Waterville, and forgery Aug. 15, 2018, in WInslow, dismissed.

Eli G. Bulba, 20, of Winthrop, criminal threatening Sept. 21, 2019, in Augusta; 364-day jail sentence all but 21 days suspended, one-year probation.

David Campbell, 19, of Lubec, on Aug. 19, 2020, in Monmouth: violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.

Eric J. Caswell, 42, of Oakland, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Jan. 2, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Dana Charette, 55, of Saco, criminal trespass Sept. 16, 2016, in Gardiner, $200 fine.

Sylvie Charron, 70, of Hallowell, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Jan. 17, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Vickie Chattley, 33, of Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 3, 2019, in Augusta, 10-day jail sentence, $558.84 restitution.

Carly Cleaves, 28, of Waterville, on Oct. 27, 2019, in Waterville: criminal mischief, $250 fine; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Jacob A. Clifford, 33, of Benton, operating under the influence Dec. 21, 2019, in Winslow, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension.

Theodore R. Collins, 36, of Farmington, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 15, 2019, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Benjamin Mark Conroy, 31, of Portland, on Dec. 28, 2018, in Windsor: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, $250 fine.

Robert Corson III, 25, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license June 20, 2002, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Adriel Coss, 31, of Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 26, 2019, in Waterville: aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 60-month Department of Corrections sentence; two counts aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property.

Andrea Cote, 39, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 7, 2019, in Waterville, one-year jail sentence, one-year probation.

Leigh T. Cotnoir, 53, of West Gardiner, keeping dangerous dog June 27, 2019, in West Gardiner, $250 fine.

Josephine R. Criscione, 20, of West Sand Lake, New York, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 2, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

William T. Cyrus II, 36, of South China, on March 29, 2018, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, one-year probation; two counts unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, dismissed.

Jody A. Davis, 46, of Norridgewock, on Feb. 20, 2020, in Waterville: assault, $300 fine, 32-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 32-day jail sentence; criminal mischief, 32-day jail sentence; aggravated criminal trespass, dismissed.

Nathan Davis, 29, of Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault Jan. 1, 2020, in Augusta, 364-day jail sentence all but six days suspended, one-year probation.

Nicole L. Decker, 40, of Richmond, failure to register vehicle June 27, 2020, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Allison R. Dewar, 23, of Waterville, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water June 13, 2002, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Christine D. Dicarlo, 47, of Belgrade, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 15, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Eric Dickerson, 40, of Waterville, violating condition of release June 2, 2020, in Winslow, $250 fine.

Michael C. Dietrich, 50, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 3, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Harmony J. Dillaway, 41, of North Vassalboro, on Dec. 17, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; failure to stop, remain, provide information and criminal mischief, dismissed.

John Joseph Dion, 55, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, operating under the influence Aug. 17, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Travis Dobson, 35, of Waterville, theft by deception Jan. 11, 2020, in Waterville, 30-day jail sentence.

Jake D. Dumais, 34, of Waterville, criminal mischief and violating condition of release July 18, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Nina Elliott, 41, of Lewiston, violating condition of release June 13, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Malcolm H. Emery, 49, of Augusta, assault May 14, 2020, in Winthrop, $300 fine.

Evelyn A. Eppinger, 52, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence Nov. 3, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. On Feb. 8, 2020, in Hallowell: violating condition of release, $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Brandon M. Ervin, 29, of Waterville, furnishing liquor to a minor July 4, 2020, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Jeremy John Fagre, 44, of West Gardiner, domestic violence assault Dec. 25, 2019, in West Gardiner, dismissed. Violating condition of release June 28, 2020, in West Gardiner, 34-month Department of Corrections sentence. Violating condition of release June 29, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Robert L. Farrington, 28, of Augusta, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon Nov. 24, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kyle E. Feeney, 32, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 1, 2015, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Martin A. Fernald, 29, of Winslow, violating condition of release Feb. 17, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Franklin Foley, 38, of Fairfield, unlawful sexual touching May 1, 2019, in Waterville, seven-day jail sentence.

Darren S. Forkey Sr., 54, of Walton, New York, unlawful sexual touching July 4, 2015, in Waterville, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence. Gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, April 1, 2015, and unlawful sexual contact July 4, 2015, all in Waterville, dismissed.

Tiffany A. Forrest, 50, of Gardiner, on July 15, 2020, in Gardiner: operating under the influence, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence.

Donald Gardner, 40, of Winslow, exceeding 18 hours to register deer Oct. 29, 2018, in China, dismissed.

Joseph W. Garland, 47, of Auburn, on Sept. 7, 2017, in Winslow: burglary, five-year Department of Corrections sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, five-year Department of Corrections sentence; criminal mischief, six-month jail sentence.

Nicholas Richard Gay, 28, of Vassalboro, on Jan. 27, 2020, in Vassalboro: violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed. Violating condition of release April 5, 2020, in Vassalboro, $500 fine.

Natasha Geffrard, 26, of Augusta, use of drug paraphernalia Feb. 11, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Mark I. Gessner, 56, of Augusta, escape Oct. 21, 2019, in Augusta, 209-day jail sentence.

Michael A. Giberson II, 27, of Augusta, on Jan. 14, 2020, in Augusta: operating while license suspended or revoked, $600 fine, six-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Warren R. Girard, 71, of South China, operating under the influence Dec. 28, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Troy S. Glazier, 53, of Farmingdale, on April 11, 2020, in Augusta: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 14-day jail sentence, 210-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license- conditions/restrictions, five-day jail sentence.

April M. Goodridge, 35, of Fairfield, assault Oct. 15, 2019, in Waterville, $600 fine.

Scott Gordon, 50, of Waterville, on Aug. 24, 2018, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; criminal conspiracy, dismissed; two counts criminal forfeiture of property. On Nov. 22, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, dismissed.

Nicole Gormley, 28, of Waterville, use of drug paraphernalia July 12, 2020, in Waterville, $300 fine.

Timothy R. Gough, 30, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 25, 2020, in Augusta, $400 fine.

Nathan James Grant, 36, of Litchfield, operating under the influence Nov. 30, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Erica D. Gray, 19, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 26, 2020, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Levar Green, 43, of Portland, violating protection order Dec. 11, 2019, in Benton, 30-month Department of Corrections sentence. Violating protection order Jan. 15, 2020, in Benton, 30-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Hope M. Greising, 49, of Richmond, attaching false plates July 2, 2020, in Gardiner, $100 fine.

James Grimes, 35, of Waterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Crystal A. Hanson, 38, of Augusta, habitually truant student Oct. 30, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Bethany Meunier Hasson, 30, of Oakland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 17, 2020, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Dillan W. Hatch, 28, of Livermore Falls, on Jan. 23, 2020, in Augusta: eluding an officer, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence all but seven days suspended, two-year probation; operating under the influence, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; driving to endanger, $575 fine, $575 suspended, 30-day license suspension; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating while license suspended or revoked and motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, dismissed.

Sumner A. Hubbard, 19, of Albion, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 5, 2020, in Benton, $500 fine.

Glenn C. Hughgill, 54, of Albion, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 4, 2020, in Clinton, $500 fine.

Raven Jordan W. Hustus, 32, of Burnham, on Dec. 15, 2019, in Winslow: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine; two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed.

Misty Ireland, 36, of Windsor, on Feb. 25, 2020, in Augusta: attaching false plates, $75 fine; failure to register vehicle, $75 fine. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 10, 2002, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 10, 2020, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 18, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Ian Douglas Isler, 32, of Augusta, operating under the influence May 23, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, $500 suspended, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. On May 17, 2020, in Augusta: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 14-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence.

Sebastian Jackman, 34, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Aug. 8, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Arianna Rose Jackson, 19, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 26, 2020, in Augusta, $200 fine, $70.21 restitution.

Amanda Jellison, 29, of Augusta, on May 3, 2020, in Augusta: assault, $300 fine, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence, all but 14 days suspended, one-year probation; aggravated assault, dismissed.

Josef Jodoin, 61, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Feb. 12, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Derek Joliceour, 31, of Waterville, on Dec. 24, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $1,100 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, six-year license and registration suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Rachel L. Keller, 27, of Winthrop, operating vehicle without license June 17, 2020, in Vassalboro, $150 fine.

Nicole M. Kershner, 28, of Augusta, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property July 9, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Annastasia L. Kinney, 23, of Augusta, habitually truant student Feb. 20, 2020, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Karl K. Kittredge, 37, of Chelsea, operating under the influence June 18, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Allison M. Knowles, 39, of Farmington, trafficking in prison contraband May 13, 2019, in Augusta, two-year jail sentence, 20-month probation.

Brandon J. Knox, 41, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked July 2, 2020, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Jeffrey Kyllonen, 23, of Gardiner, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 14, 2020, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Keith Lambert, 27, of Augusta, operating after registration suspended Dec. 22, 2019, in Hallowell, $75 fine.

Johnie Landeen, 36, of Belgrade, possessing sexual explicit material of minor under 12 Nov. 23, 2015, in Belgrade, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation.

Bobbie Jo Lavoie, 39, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 4, 2019, in Augusta, unconditional discharge.

Patrick J. Liberty, 22, of Winslow, failing to make oral or written accident report and criminal mischief, Dec. 13, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Charlie Look, 58, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 5, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Anthony Ryan Lopatosky, 26, of Augusta, operating under the influence May 30, 2020, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Justin Lugo, 23, of China, on Feb. 19, 2020, in Augusta: tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, five-year Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence. Assault on an officer April 22, 2020, in Augusta, five-year Department of Corrections sentence. On Sept. 27, 2019, in China: aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 12-year Department of Corrections sentence all but eight years suspended, $400 fine, all suspended, three-year probation; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence, $400 fine, all suspended; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence, $400 fine, all suspended; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence, $400 fine, all suspended; two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, dismissed; theft by receiving stolen property, five-year Department of Corrections sentence; illegal possession of firearm, five-year Department of Corrections sentence; criminal forfeiture of property.

John P. Macfarlane, 30, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 24, 2020, in Hallowell, $500 fine.

Pierre C. Martin, 56, of Gardiner, domestic violence assault Sept. 22, 2019, in Benton, dismissed.

Andrea May McCabe, 41, of Livermore Falls, false public alarm or report May 9, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Michael A. McIntyre, 60, of Waterville, assault Jan. 8, 2020, in Waterville, $300 fine.

Violet McLaughlin, 79, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked June 6, 2020, in Randolph, dismissed.

Jacob McMillan, 26, of West Gardiner, domestic violence assault Aug. 18, 2020, in West Gardiner, 270-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, two-year probation.

Graham G. Mogollon, 20, of Boston, minor consuming liquor March 12, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Luis A. Montanez, 43, of Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug and two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, all June 23, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Caitlin A. Morgan, 35, of Lewiston, operating under the influence April 12, 2019, in West Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Marla Morris, 45, of Fryeburg, failure to register vehicle June 23, 2020, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Cameron Morrison, 20, of Augusta, on Dec. 15, 2019, in Waterville: criminal mischief, 21-day jail sentence, $100 restitution; aggravated assault, dismissed. Domestic violence assault Feb. 11, 2020, in Waterville, 270-day all suspended jail sentence, two-year probation; domestic violence criminal threatening, dismissed. Domestic violence assault Feb. 13, 2020, in Waterville, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; domestic violence terrorizing, dismissed.

Zachariah B. Mountain, 31, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 2, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Mark E. Murphy, 54, of Palmero, on Jan. 9, 2019, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, 50 hours community service within 12 months; trafficking in prison contraband, dismissed. Operating under the influence Jan. 8, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Skylee Negron, 22, of Brooklyn, New York, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 9, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine, 21-day jail sentence. On April 21, 2020, in Augusta: violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence; operating vehicle without license, seven-day jail sentence; operating after registration suspended, seven-day jail sentence.

James C. Neptune, 26, of Lewiston, operating under the influence Feb. 23, 2020, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

John L. Oberton, 28, of Wilton, operating vehicle without license July 9, 2020, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Mike Mobisa Onyambu, 47, of Raleigh, North Carolina, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation while out of service March 1, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Evan Ouellette, 27, of Lewiston, operating under the influence Feb. 11, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Brooke Pare, 32, of Litchfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 12, 2002, in Litchfield, $200 fine, seven-day jail sentence.

Patrick J. Parsons, 35, of South China, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 27, 2019, in China, $400 fine, six-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation.

Dameon A. Partridge, 21, of Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked April 29, 2020, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Ramona L. Patterson, 55, of Charles Town, West Virginia, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 6, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Dennilee D. Peaslee, 36, of Augusta, operating under the influence June 13, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Coree R. Peters, 41, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked July 5, 2020, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Zachery P. Plugge, 19, of Vassalboro, attaching false plates July 7, 2020, in Randolph, $100 fine.

Robert Ernest Pomerleau, 33, of Lewiston, operating under the influence March 15, 2020, in Winthrop, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Allen W. Ponziani, 56, of Woolwich, failure to register vehicle July 29, 2020, in Pittston, dismissed.

Melanie R. Poulin, 38, of Fairfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 15, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed. Theft by deception April 24, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $53.50 restitution.

Taylor L. Poulin, 32, of Oakland, on Nov. 5, 2019, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed. Operating vehicle without license Jan. 21, 2020, in Gardiner, 24-hour jail sentence. On Aug. 6, 2020, in Waterville: operating vehicle without license, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence.

Jacob D. Pratt, 19, of Chelsea, failure to register vehicle June 23, 2020, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Gloria Pressey, 37, of Fairfield, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug May 31, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence. On Feb. 17, 2020, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, one-year jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug and violating condition of release, dismissed.

Tyler Puckett, 32, of Augusta, operating under the influence May 25, 2020, in Winthrop, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

John J. Rastelli, 47, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 5, 2020, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Michael D. Rice, 60, of Strong, attaching false plates June 29, 2020, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Colby B. Richardson, 21, of Turner, minor consuming liquor March 9, 2020, in Waterville, $300 fine.

Jessica Rideout, 33, of Winslow, on June 10, 2020, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $200 fine; violating condition of release, $200 fine, $200 suspended.

Robert A. Riopel, 54, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Aug. 25, 2020, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence. Drinking in public July 6, 2020, in Waterville, $50 fine.

Ryan J. Robinson, 44, of Hallowell, on Feb. 11, 2020, in Hallowell: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine; violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed.

Ricardo Garcia Rodriguez, 39, of Waterville, domestic violence assault and assault, Aug. 4, 2020, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Christopher M. Schmidt, 31, of Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release Nov. 1, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Kerrie A. Sims, 47, of Newport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 14, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Mark J. Smith, 54, of Augusta, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident May 14, 2020, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Michael J. Souliere, 32, of Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 11, 2020, in Waterville, $400 fine, $148.27 restitution.

Todd Alan Stanton, 35, of Winslow, on Nov. 8, 2018, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation, $370 restitution; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, dismissed.

John Paul Stevens, 54, of Augusta, attaching false plates May 30, 2020, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Mark Stevenson, 31, of Lewiston, on Feb. 28, 2020, in Augusta: failure to register vehicle, $100 fine; operating vehicle without license, $150 fine.

Brooklyn N. Strohman, 35, of Waterville, theft by deception June 15, 2020, in Waterville, $200 fine, $36.18 restitution.

Ashley M. Struck, 36, of Readfield, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 5, 2020, in Winthrop, $150 fine.

Michelle L. Sukeforth, 28, of Woolwich, on Sept. 14, 2019, in Hallowell: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; aggravated criminal mischief, dismissed.

Naomi Swift, 30, of Waterville, three counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug Jan. 16, 2019, and twice Jan. 17, 2019, and three counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Jan. 16, 2019, and twice Jan. 17, 2019, all dismissed. On Sept. 5, 2019, in Waterville: violating condition of release, $200 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed.

Tyler E. Tabb, 28, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Nov. 27, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 72-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Freeman Taylor, 47, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 12, 2002, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 12, 2020, in Augusta, six-month jail sentence.

Joshua M. Thomas, 33, of Waterville, obstructing government administration Aug. 25, 2020, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Clayton A. Turner, 25, of Albion, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release July 18, 2002, in Winslow, dismissed.

Christopher Vargas, 33, of New York, New York, on Feb. 19, 2019, in Winslow: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, 30-month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-month Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property.

Joshua Violette, 33, of Augusta, operating under the influence April 12, 2020, in Readfield, dismissed.

Deondray Warren, 35, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture of property all on Feb. 20, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Wayne Weeks, 60, of Vassalboro, criminal mischief Nov. 29, 2019, in Vassalboro, $400 fine, $200 suspended.

Amy L. West, 43, of Fairfield, use of drug paraphernalia July 18, 2020, in Waterville, $300 fine.

Chase A. Wheeler, 20, of Waterville, violating condition of release Jan. 2, 2020, in Winslow, $200 fine.

Tommy L. White, 34, of Gardiner, on July 30, 2020, in Pittston: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; violating condition of release, $200 fine, $200 suspended.

Joseph A. Wilson, 25, of Hallowell, on July 3, 2020, in Vassalboro: motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, $500 fine; driving to endanger, dismissed.

Craig Stephen Winkley, 59, of Whitefield, operating under the influence March 21, 2020, in Winthrop, $500 fine, $500 suspended, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Operating under the influence May 31, 2020, in Gardiner, $500 fine, $500 suspended, 15-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Operating under the influence June 5, 2020, in Augusta, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence, 210-day license suspension. Violating condition of release June 5, 2020, in Whitefield, four-day jail sentence.

Matthew P. Woodcock, 25, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license May 30, 2020, in Winslow, $150 fine.

Charles York, 43, of Portland, burglary and criminal mischief, Sept. 21, 2015, in Oakland, dismissed.

Dustin Zamboni, 26, of Madison, on Feb. 21, 2020, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Meiya Zhang, 36, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

