NEW SHARON — Maine State Police identified the victims on Tuesday of a homicide-suicide as Robert “Bob” Dapolito, 55, and Jessica Dapolito, 42, at a residence on Hovey Road, according to a news statement.

Both individuals died from gunshot wounds, and police identified Robert Dapolito as the shooter.

They were not married, but were in a domestic partnership, according to state police spokeswoman Katharine England.

Troopers from Troop C received a call Monday to check the well-being of an individual on Hovey Road in New Sharon. Accompanied by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, the trooper responded to the residence. Upon their arrival, they discovered the adult bodies of a male and a female.

After conducting the post-mortem examinations on the deceased individuals Tuesday morning, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner identified this as a domestic violence homicide-suicide.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team completed processing the crime scene Monday evening.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit – South continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Jessica Dapolito ws from Biddeford and graduated from Biddeford High School, according to information on her Facebook page.

Bob Dapolito went to Telestar High School in Bethel and studied at the University of Maine at Farmington, according to his Facebook page.

