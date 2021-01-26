The superintendents is school districts based in Skowhegan and Winslow have announced three more cases of COVID-19 infection.

MAINE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATIVE DISTRICT 54

In a letter posted Monday to the MSAD 54 website, Superintendent Jon Moody wrote that two staff members — one at North Elementary School, the other at Bloomfield Elementary School — had tested positive for the disease.

The staff members did not have “prolonged direct interactions” with students while potentially positive, but did have limited contact with other employees, according to Moody.

Due to that contact, a staff member at North Elementary and three at Bloomfield Elementary have been asked to quarantine.

Moody said there is no recommendation to close either school.

As of Tuesday, there have been 24 cases of COVID-19 in the district.

MSAD 54 enrolls students from Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Smithfield.

WINSLOW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Superintendent Peter Thiboutot said Monday a person associated with Winslow Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The notification came four hours after a positive case at Winslow High School was announced.

Thiboutot said nursing and administrative staff members have completed contact tracing and contacted those who might be close contacts to the person who tested positive at the elementary school.

Since September, the district has had nine positive cases of COVID-19.

