WINSLOW — Superintendent Peter Thiboutot announced Monday a person associated with Winslow High School had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted to the district’s website, Thiboutot wrote that the person had not been at school in the days leading up to the positive test.

“The individual who tested positive was not in school on Friday, January 22, 2021, limiting the number of close contacts to several students involved with an after school activity,” Thiboutot wrote.

The school’s nursing staff has completed contact tracing and contacted those deemed to have been close contacts, according to Thiboutot.

The latest positive test came four days after seventh-graders at Winslow Junior High School were switched to fully remote learning due to staffing shortages following another positive test.

Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning Tuesday.

Since September, the district has had eight positive cases of COVID-19.

