A Portland-based nonprofit has joined forces with state representatives, healthcare professionals and concerned residents to push several bills through the Legislature that would deal directly with the clean up and regulation of forever chemicals in food, farmland, drinking water and household products.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Patrick MacRoy, deputy director of Defend Our Health, reiterated the organization’s mission and discussed how it has called upon the state to change its guidelines on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — PFOA and PFOS since 2019.

“Defend Our Health is a nonprofit public health organization that is working to create a world where all people are thriving with equal access to safe food and drinking water, healthy homes and products that are toxic free and climate friendly,” MacRoy said. “We at Defend Our Health have been raising the alarm on this issue since we first stood at Fred Stone’s farm in 2019. We’ve been calling on the state to stop PFAS at its source by eliminating its use in products, prevent additional contamination of farmland and to identify and remediate previously contaminated sites and drinking water. Since that day at Stoneridge Farm in 2019, the problem has only continued to grow across the state and too little has been done to stop it.”

In 2016, the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells Water District found elevated levels of PFAS in a well on the property of Fred Stone, whose family had run Stoneridge Farm for nearly a century.

Following the discovery of the contamination, Stone was forced to stop selling milk and had to kill off more than half of his herd.

A similar situation unfolded in February 2020 when milk from the Tozier Dairy Farm in Fairfield was found to have levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid that were higher than the state-allowed limit of 210 parts per trillion.

Milk samples from the farm had levels of 12,700; 14,900; and 32,200 parts per trillion. The farm’s products were pulled from shelves in June 2020.

Investigators believe the contamination of both farms came from the use of sludge, which is wastewater solids that can come from municipal or industrial sources. It is said to have organic benefits and is allowed in Maine and other states across the country.

Following the discovery made at the Tozier Dairy Farm, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection began testing residential wells nearby and has found 29 wells in Fairfield that have levels of PFOA and PFOS that are higher than the EPA’s maximum threshold of 70-parts-per-trillion limit.

Now, Defend Our Health and two state representatives will introduce seven bills to the 130th Legislature that will deal with PFAS from all angles.

The first bill being introduced by the organization will add a broader definition of hazardous substance to state law to include PFAS so it would be eligible for cleanup by DEP. The second will provide bond funding for DEP’s clean-up program for uncontrolled sites.

PFAS were first introduced in the 1940s. They were used in consumer products, such as carpeting, fabric, clothing, food packaging, and pots and pans, and in firefighting foams used at airports, firefighting training facilities and military bases. Their bond is strong, and they do not break down easily in the environment or in the body.

Studies have shown exposure can cause health issues, such as elevated cholesterol, thyroid disease, damage to the liver and kidneys, adverse effects on fertility, low birth weight and weakening of the immune system. Other studies show links between PFAS and the elevated risk of certain cancers.

Rep. Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, has submitted three bills.

“One is titled an act to require the removal of PFAS in products and of discharges of firefighting foam,” Gramlich said. “We want to make sure our first responders have everything they need in their toolbox to be effective in responding to fires. However, the foam that they use does have PFAS in it and so this bill would require that local fire departments that use class B firefighting foam in their inventories for training and first responding will cease and look for alternatives.”

The other two bills Gramlich has submitted would require DEP to test the 500 known locations that have spread potentially contaminated sludge and require manufacturers that use PFAS to report the presence of those chemicals to DEP beginning in 2023.

“The bill would also prohibit the sale of residential carpets or rugs as well as the sale of fabric treatments that contain intentionally added PFAS beginning in 2023,” Gramlich said. “We would also ask in this bill for the department to create a PFAS source reduction program that provides technical assistance, education and grants to publicly owned treatment works and municipalities to reduce PFAS from entering the air, water and land.”

Rep. Bill Pleucker, I-Warren, submitted bills that would set a state standard for PFAS that match the standard used in Vermont and Massachusetts of 20-parts-per-trillion and address the statute of limitations in contamination cases.

“We’re seeing more and more stories of water being contaminated with toxic PFAS … there is currently no state standard for PFAS in drinking water. Maine officials have been using an outdated advisory level from the U.S. EPA of 70-parts-per-trillion,” Pleucker said. “Not only have top scientists said this level is not adequately health protective, but many other states have already adopted lower levels … water that is being consumed here in Maine would be considered contaminated and illegal to serve in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.”

Regarding the statute of limitations, the bill would extend the deadline for legal action so that more victims of PFAS contamination can seek justice through the court system.

“Maine is an outlier amongst states in requiring claims to be filed within six years of the problem occurring, even though these landowners would have no way of knowing that they had received contaminated materials until recently,” MacRoy said. “The proposal would align Maine with about 37 other states that set the deadline based on when the pollution is discovered, rather than when it occurred.”

Also at Thursday’s press conference was Dr. Lani Graham, Maine’s former chief public health officer; Sharon Treat, former legislator from Hallowell and current senior attorney at the Institute of Agriculture and Trade Policy; and Courtney Schusheim, a mother of four from Trenton.

“I’m here to ask for strong state action to solve the PFAS contamination problems that we have across our state,” Schusheim said. “I became aware of this issue last year when our school published results of its water testing and those results showed that our school’s drinking water contained toxic PFAS chemicals at a level that was considered dangerous by many other states.”

In December 2019, the water at Trenton Elementary School was found to have combined levels of PFOA and PFOS at 23.95 parts-per-trillion.

“The compelling story you just heard from a brave young mother who was fighting as any parent would for the health of her children is exactly why the rest of us are here today,” Graham said. “What mother would want her children exposed regularly to a substance whose toxic effects are not yet fully explored?”

Graham said that one of the effects of PFAS exposure is troubling especially as the coronavirus pandemic still surges across the country.

“One effect that must be top of mind right now for everyone is that the family of chemicals has been linked to decreasing normal responsiveness of the immune system,” Graham said. “In this time of COVID-19, we’ve become acutely aware of the vital importance of a healthy immune system.”

Treat called Maine’s PFAS problem a disaster.

“Maine’s farmers and their neighbors are on the front lines, their health is threatened by contaminated water and soils,” Treat said. ” … this is a crisis on many fronts and it needs a comprehensive and a timely response from Maine government …

“The governor’s task force on PFAS helped define the extensive scope of the problem and guided data collection that definitively established that multiple water systems have been contaminated. It also showed by the way, fish caught in both lakes and rivers including the Kennebec River were contaminated with PFAS … what has been revealed so far is really just the tip of the iceberg.”

