CLINTON – Stephen James Loder Jr., 49, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 25, 2021, at Maine General Medical Center Thayer Unit in Waterville.

Stephen was born in Waterville to Rose Marie (Latulippe) and Stephen Loder on March 3, 1971.

He was married to Emily Sears of Clinton on Oct. 31, 1998, in Waterville. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1990. He worked as a cook for Sodexo at Thomas College since 2011 and worked part-time in the summer for Pyro City. He had previously worked for Governor’s Restaurant, the Waterville Country Club, Olive Garden, and Kirshners, Sodexo at Colby College

Stephen was known as “the Egg-Man” at Thomas and was loved for his smile, positivity and dedication to his role. He was also a strong supporter of the Thomas athletic programs and could be seen standing on the sidelines or bench at most home games. Stephen was a dedicated father to his daughter, Cecile, attending all dance lessons, and recitals from about 4-years-old until she graduated from high school. Supporting her during the Barrel Races and everything she was involved with.

Stephen is survived by his ex-wife, Emily Sears of Clinton, his daughter, Cecile of Clinton, his two brothers, Jeramy Loder and wife Tammy of Clinton, and Tobey Loder and wife Heidi of Fairfield. Stephen was looking forward to his first grandchild due in early July. He is also survived by his aunts, niece and nephews, great niece and nephew, and many cousins. Stephen was preceded by his parents, Rose Marie and Stephen Loder, and grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

