Schools in Monmouth, Augusta and Gardiner have reported new cases of coronavirus.

A staff member at Pittston-Randolph Consolidated School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Pat Hopkins said that close contacts have been identified and the school will continue to have classes in its hybrid format.

According to the letter that she posted on Friday, Hopkins said Maine School Administrative District 11 has experienced staff shortages due to individuals that have had to quarantine from being around a positive coronavirus case.

She said that because of this, all of the MSAD 11 schools will continue to operate in yellow on Monday, but may have to switch over to red, their fully remote model, if any other coronavirus cases arise.

In Hopkins’s last letter to the community, she updated the current number of COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, Gardiner Area High School had 42 students and 12 staff members in quarantine, with three cases total at the school.

In Augusta, Lincoln Elementary School reported a positive COVID-19 case on Friday afternoon.

The letter to the community from Principal Heather Gauthier said that all close contacts have been identified and called and the school will continue to run as usual on Monday.

Also on Friday afternoon, Monmouth Memorial School reported a positive COVID-19 case.

The school, part of Regional School Unit 2, will be fully remote next week and will return to in-person, hybrid instruction on Monday, Feb. 8.

Superintendent Tonya Arnold said that calls were made Friday afternoon to close contacts.

