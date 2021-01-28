GARDINER — Maine State Administrative School District 11 reported two positive COVID-19 cases within the school community on Wednesday night.

According to a Wednesday letter from Superintendent Pat Hopkins, an administrator at Gardiner Area High School and a student at Pittston-Randolph Consolidated School tested positive for coronavirus.

The elementary school will continue to operate with a hybrid-learning model, and close contacts at both schools have been contacted.

On Thursday morning, the district’s website had a post stating that the high school would be fully remote for the rest of the week due to staffing limitations.

“Due to a staffing shortage due to COVID quarantining, today and tomorrow the Gardiner Area High School will operate in red,” the post stated. “An updated communication will be sent to families by the end of the day tomorrow to notify you of the instructional model for next week.”

In Wednesday’s letter, Hopkins included a graph that detailed the current MSAD 11 COVID-19 cases.

• Gardiner Area High School has 42 students and 12 staff members in quarantine. One student and two staff members currently have COVID-19.

• Gardiner Regional Middle School has no students or staff in quarantine but has two students and one staff member with COVID-19.

• Laura E. Richards School has three students and two staff in quarantine and one student with COVID-19.

• River View School has one student with COVID-19 and no school members are in quarantine.

• Helen Thompson School has two students with COVID-19.

• Pittston-Randolph has six students and 2 staff members in quarantine and the one student case reported Wednesday night.

Hopkins announced last week MSAD 11 would be starting to transition to in-person learning, four days a week, starting on Feb. 1. Even though two positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, Hopkins said the district is still on track to start the transition.

Regional School Unit 2 also announced Wednesday that Monmouth Academy has a positive COVID-19 case.

Superintendent Tonya Arnold said those students will be fully remote until Feb. 5 due to both the positive case and staffing limitations.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: