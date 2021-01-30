WEST GARDINER — Grace Christian Academy has announced its second-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Grade 11 — High honors: Victoria Inglis.

Grade 8 — High honors: Landon Morrison.

Grade 7 — High honors: Gavin Inglis.

Honors: Annabelle Caissie and Rylee Carey.

Grade 6 — Honors: Anabelle Barry.

filed under:
school news, west gardiner maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles