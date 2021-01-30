WEST GARDINER — Grace Christian Academy has announced its second-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Grade 11 — High honors: Victoria Inglis.
Grade 8 — High honors: Landon Morrison.
Grade 7 — High honors: Gavin Inglis.
Honors: Annabelle Caissie and Rylee Carey.
Grade 6 — Honors: Anabelle Barry.
