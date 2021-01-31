AUGUSTA – Lithgow Public Library will host China and the Arctic: A Camden Conference presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, via Zoom.

In coordination with the Camden Conference 2021’s theme, “The Geopolitics of the Arctic,” Matt Ward will discuss China’s specific interests in the Arctic. Beginning with China’s ratification the Svaldard Treaty in 1925, up to the current in scientific research, trade, and shipping routes.

Ward is a retired Foreign Service officer. His 30-year diplomatic career focused on East Asia, trade, and development issues. Ward served in China (including Taiwan), Cambodia, Haiti, Iran, Luxembourg, Myanmar, Sudan, Thailand and Vietnam. He pioneered the refugee processing system for “boat people” arriving on the shores of Indonesia and Singapore.

Ward’s expertise earned him a position in both the Bush and Clinton White House, where he served as director for European economies in transition. This office oversaw trade relations with the new nation-states that manifested after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union. In addition, Ward has served on numerous councils, boards, committees and associations.

To register for this free event, visit networkmaine.zoom.us.

For more information, call the library at 207-626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

