WATERVILLE — The Waterville Planning Board is expected to consider final plans Monday for a 60-unit expansion of Countryside Mobile Home Park off West River Road and for an audiology office and day care, both on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

The board also is scheduled to elect a new chairman to succeed Paul Lussier, who resigned recently.

L/A Properties LLC wants to build a 60-unit expansion to Countryside Mobile Home Park at 457 West River Road. Dirigo Engineering is working on the project. The board is expected Monday to consider the preliminary and final plans.

Dirigo engineer Randy Butler presented the board Jan. 4 with a site plan for the expansion, which would connect to Countryside at the end of Victoria Drive and abut Village Green Mobile Home Park to the north. It would have access from West River Road on the north side of a single-family home owned by the developer at 435 West River Road, according to plans. The developer will construct an underdrained soil filter on that lot and rent out the home. A mobile home park entrance road would also be built.

The 22-acre lot contains intermittent streams and wetlands, and the development would include one stream crossing and 20,000 square feet of wetland disturbance, according to the plan. A total of 15 underdrained soil filters would treat stormwater, which would discharge to existing drainageways. Water and sewer would connect to lines in West River Road, and trash would be collected curbside by a private hauler.

Six or more pine trees would be maintained in an existing pine grove at the entrance to the mobile home park, intended to screen the view of the park from West River Road.

In other matters, the Planning Board is scheduled to consider final plans for Waterville Audiology to relocate its offices from Silver Street to 105 Kennedy Memorial Drive — a building that formerly housed United Way of Mid-Maine Inc.

At the board’s meeting Jan. 4, Jennifer Rancourt presented plans that showed how traffic would enter the site from Brigham Street and exit the property by turning right onto Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Plans call for regrading the property to direct stormwater to a storm drain near the Kennedy Memorial Drive side of the property. Also, a 64-foot fence would be installed along the rear property line. The existing contract zone requires a solid, 6-foot-high fence between commercial uses and abutting residences or residential zones.

The board is also expected to review final plans for a day care center at 155 Kennedy Memorial Drive, proposed by Halfpints Daycare LLC .

In another request, Cleantap Energy is seeking informal preapplication review for a solar farm to be constructed between Eight Rod Road and Punky Lane. The company also will request that parcel 12-70 between those roads be rezoned from Rural Residential to Solar Farm District to allow for the development.

In a separate development, Travis Clark is expected to ask the board to review final plans for construction of self-storage units at 199 College Ave., next to Kennebec Auto Service.

At the board’s Jan. 4 meeting, Jeffrey Allen, an engineer for A.E. Hodsdon Consulting Engineers of Waterville, presented plans for two prefabricated storage buildings at the site. One would be 100 feet by 30 feet, the other 130 feet by 40 feet.

Both buildings would have double-sided access, according to the plans, which stipulate the property would be protected by fencing, security lights and cameras. Those renting the units would have access codes to the site.

