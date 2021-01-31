BATH — Garrett Bailey, a Bath Iron Works rigger critically injured in an accident at the shipyard last week, was in listed in fair condition Friday at Maine Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“We are encouraged by Garrett’s recuperation and continue to wish the best for him and his family during this challenging time,” BIW Spokesman David Hench wrote in an email.

According to Vincent Ceraso, critical incident response director for the International Machinists Union, Bailey was injured in “an industrial accident involving a crane,” on Jan. 23. He was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he remained in critical condition for nearly a week.

Caroline Cornish, hospital spokesperson, declined to comment on the specifics of Bailey’s condition Friday.

Local S6, the BIW’s largest union, organized a Go Fund Me online fundraiser, which had raised more than $25,000 as of Sunday afternoon. The initial fundraising goal of $20,000 was boosted to $30,000 as donations flowed in.

The union collected another $33,385 from workers at the shipyard gates during shift changes Thursday and Friday, according to a Local S6 Facebook post.

“He has been through several surgeries and medical procedures since the accident,” the union wrote on the online fundraiser page. “His injuries are some of the most severe Local Lodge S6 has ever encountered. The goal of this campaign is to spread awareness of this tragic situation to all our brothers and sisters, so we can provide financial support to the Bailey family for any/all of their needs.”

Local S6 leaders did not return requests for comment Friday.

