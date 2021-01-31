WISCASSET — Kristin Crowley, 35, of Wiscasset was arrested late Saturday after allegedly crashing her car into the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office building.

Crowley allegedly failed to stop at a red light on Gardiner Road and drove straight through the intersection and into the sheriff’s office building, according to a Wiscasset Police Department news release.

Crowley allegedly left the crash scene on foot before police arrived. An officer found her walking about 1.7 miles away on Route 218 near the West Alna Road intersection.

Crowley was taken to Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where she was treated and released. From there, she was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where she was charged with operating under the influence, aggravated criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and violating conditions of release.

According to police, Crowley was out on bail for her alleged role in the November 2020 armed robbery of Maxwell’s Market and Deli in Wiscasset.

The case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending, according to the release. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Wiscasset Police Department or Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

