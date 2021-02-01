SKOWHEGAN — A Skowhegan woman was treated for minor injuries over the weekend after her car slid through an intersection and struck a guardrail, police said.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said in an email on Monday morning that officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. on Eaton Mountain Road.

Bucknam said that Jo Hazelwood, 20, of Skowhegan, was operating a 2004 Toyota Highlander and traveling south on Eaton Mountain Road. As she entered the intersection at East River Road, the vehicle slid through the stop sign, crossed East River Road and struck a guardrail, damaging a Central Maine Power utility pole.

Hazelwood was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, the police chief said.

Officer Richard Pierce was the responding officer to the scene of the accident. Speed and road conditions are both considered factors in the crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: