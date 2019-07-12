MIFF 2019
Maine International Film Festival 2019
Maine International Film Festival to kick off Friday in Waterville
The 22nd annual festival, which takes place July 12-21 at Railroad Square Cinema and the Waterville Opera House, will include films, workshops, receptions and parties for film enthusiasts to interact with writers, directors, producers and actors.
J.P. Devine MIFF Movie Review: ‘Islander’
On Chile's Robinson Crusoe Island, where the adventures of a real-life castaway inspired Daniel Defoe's famous novel, the locals identify principally with the animals, plants and rocks around them.