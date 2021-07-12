-
PublishedJuly 12, 2021
Photos: Weekend scenes from the Maine International Film Festival
The festival, which runs through Saturday, enters its final days this week with shows at Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville and the Waterville Opera House.
PublishedJuly 12, 2021
All MIFF: 2021 Maine International Film Festival in Waterville
PublishedJuly 12, 2021
MIFF Review: ‘Bread in the Bones’ rises to the occasion
Darrell Varga's meditative and comforting documentary on bread, slated to be shown Tuesday at the Waterville Opera House, evokes in all of us memories of our first bite of this universal food.
PublishedJuly 12, 2021
MIFF Review: Nueve Sevillas
Sit back and let the music carry you away to a calmer, more-romantic dreamscape, writes J.P. Devine.
PublishedJuly 12, 2021
Indie Film: Movie theaters take back rightful place in Maine International Film Festival
The weeklong Waterville-based event runs through Sunday.
PublishedJuly 10, 2021
‘The Catch’ a spin on a 2009 crime off the Maine coast
Matthew Ya-Hsuing Balzer said that inspiration for his film, which is showing during the Maine International Film Festival, comes from a 2009 shooting on Matinicus Isle.
PublishedJuly 10, 2021
MIFF Review: ‘The Catch’ features gifted artists who help create a gorgeous visions of our coast
The stars Bill Sage, Katia Winter, Kyle Gallner, James McMenamin, Emy Coligado and Jere Burns all helped Matthew Ya-Hsiung Balzer’s dream come to the screen, says J.P. Devine.
PublishedJuly 9, 2021
Maine International Film Festival returns to Waterville, crowds excited for in-person showings
In spite of the rain, people turned out for one of the first major in-person events to return to the area.
PublishedJuly 8, 2021
Film explores Skowhegan’s mascot debate, including tension, national context
‘Fighting Indians’ is scheduled to premiere this weekend at the Waterville-based Maine International Film Festival.
PublishedJuly 6, 2021
Old ghost tale reenvisioned is one of Maine films included in MIFF lineup
‘The Bride in the Box,’ will premiere next Tuesday at the Maine International Film Festival.
