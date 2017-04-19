Chicken “tenders” (sometimes labeled as cutlets or fingers) are pieces of white meat chicken cut from under the breastbone. They are neat small strips, and they cook very quickly. Their only drawback is that each one contains a small strip of tendon. Some people choose to cut it out, but I don’t bother.

CHICKEN TENDERS ALMONDINE

The richness of toasted almonds in this sauce makes a lovely counterpoint to the lean chicken meat. Serve this dish with couscous or rice pilaf and oven-roasted carrots tossed with thawed frozen peas.

Serves 4

1¼ pounds chicken tenders or thinly sliced chicken breasts

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons light olive oil

½ cup sliced almonds

½ cup thinly sliced scallions

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon or 1½ teaspoons dried

1¼ cups dry white wine

Season the chicken generously with salt and pepper and dredge in the flour, shaking off the excess.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the butter with the oil in a large skillet. Add the chicken and cook over medium heat, turning once, until golden brown and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove to a plate, leaving the drippings in the pan.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and the almonds to pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until the nuts are just beginning to color, about 2 minutes. Add the scallions and tarragon and cook for another minute or two until the nuts are lightly browned.

Add the wine and boil, uncovered, until the sauce is slightly reduced, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to sauce, heat through, and serve.

SAUTÉED TENDERS ON A BED OF GARLIC SPINACH

Use fresh spinach instead of frozen if you prefer. This sauté is great with parslied new potatoes and a salad of tomatoes, red onion and feta cheese.

Serves 4

1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach

1¼ pounds chicken tenders or thinly sliced chicken breasts

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons light olive oil

1 large or 2 small garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Thaw the spinach in a microwave on high for 1 to 2 minutes. Drain well and squeeze out as much moisture as possible.

Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet and cook the chicken over medium heat until lightly browned and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

Add the garlic to the pan and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

Stir in the spinach and cook, stirring, until heated through. Stir in the cheese and remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To serve, spread the spinach out onto a platter and arrange the chicken on top. Drizzle any remaining pan juices over all.

Brooke Dojny is author or co-author of more than a dozen cookbooks, most recently “Chowderland: Hearty Soups & Stews with Sides and Salads to Match.” She lives on the Blue Hill peninsula, and is on Facebook at:

