AUGUSTA — An 81-year-old Augusta man was killed Saturday night after he was struck by a car while crossing Northern Avenue, police said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of his family, was hit while in the crosswalk from the St. Augustine Catholic Church side of the street, at the intersection of Northern Avenue and Kendall Street.

He was struck by a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Andrew Bilodeau, 55, of Augusta, whom police said was also listed as transient. Bilodeau suffered no injuries.

Sgt. Vicente Morris of the Augusta Police Department said the fatal crash, which was reported shortly after 6 p.m., is under investigation. Bilodeau’s vehicle was towed away for further inspection, he said, and a representative of the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene, which is protocol with deadly crashes.

Morris said Bilodeau has an active driver’s license.

Northern Avenue was shut down to motor vehicles for a time following the accident.

The victim was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center. He later died of his injuries, Morris said.

Augusta Police, Augusta Fire and Rescue, and an accident reconstructionist from Maine State Police also responded to the scene.

Keith Edwards — 621-5647

[email protected]

Twitter: @kedwardskj

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.