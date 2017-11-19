Nearly 5,200 Central Maine Power customers lost electricity Sunday afternoon after wind gusts swept into Maine.

As of 5 p.m., 5,198 customers were without power, including 2,716 in York County and 1,512 in Oxford County.

But by 9:50 p.m., the total number of outages was down to 1,248, including 706 in York County.

CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice said the outages were caused by branches falling on power lines after heavy gusts knocked down branches weakened in the big windstorm last month. Crews are making repairs, Rice said.

Emera Maine, the electric utility for northern and eastern Maine, reported several hundred power outages, as well, The Associated Press reported.

Meteorologist Eric Sinsabaugh from the National Weather Service said a gust of 51 mph was recorded Sunday afternoon in Jackman. He said gusts should slow down overnight.

