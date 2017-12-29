WATERVILLE — Recycled Shakespeare Company will host an interactive dinner theater “Madcap Madrigal V: Twelfth Night on Twelfth Night” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 36 Cool St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with pre-show carols and seating at 6 p.m.

The dinner theater is based on the concept of the medieval/renaissance madrigal feast with a madcap interpretation of Elizabethan Christmastime festivities. This year’s show will be an adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy, “Twelfth Night,” being performed on the twelfth night of Christmas, Epiphany. The play tells the story of Viola, a woman who washes ashore in Rowdenshireham after a shipwreck that presumably killed her brother, who enters the castle Ilyria during the king and queen’s celebration and, in a man’s disguise, begins working as a servant to one of the guests, Duke Orsino, to help him woo the lovely Olivia.

Joey Page, Murray Herard, Audra Martin and Raymond Wing, in Macbeth, will star in "Madcap Madrigal V: Twelfth Night on Twelfth Night" as Sir Andrew, Duke Orsino, Viola and Sir Toby Belch. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Meanwhile, Maria, Sir Toby, Sir Andrew, Feste and Fabiana poke fun at the arrogant Malvolio. Identities are mistaken, stockings are cross-gartered, and love triumphs in this timeless tale.

The Madcap Madrigal is a one-of-a-kind production written specifically for Recycled Shakespeare Company. It includes some Shakespearean songs as the boar’s head is heralded, wassail passed round, and the audience is invited to sing along to traditional favorites.

The players are all local folks who are part of the community cast and guests are welcome to be part of the show. Costumes are not required, but participants are encouraged to be creative with their closets and put together Medieval/Renaissance style costumes from their own robes and jewels to add to the scene. Someone will be knighted for their efforts.

This is the annual and only fundraising performance, as RSC offers free theater and events all year. Donations are always welcome.

Tickets cost $20 and include an era accurate meal as well as the play, all set in a castle-like atmosphere. The venue is handicapped accessible.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance by Friday, Dec. 29. For tickets, call 314-4730 or email [email protected].

