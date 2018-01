UNITY — Applications for a booth in the food, crafts and Maine marketplace areas of the 2018 Common Ground Country Fair are being accepted. These applications can be completed and submitted online at mofga.org.

Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 2. This is a firm deadline for crafts.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 568-4142.

