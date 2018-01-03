The Maine Dead Project will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.

The band features a wide ranging repertoire of Grateful Dead classics through strong, high energy musical performance. Members of the band have shared stages with John Popper (Blues Traveler), Chris Barron (Spin Doctors), Tom Constanten (Grateful Dead), Mean Willie Green (Neville Brothers) Jeff Watkins (James Brown Band), The New Orleans Suspects, members of Strangefolk, members of the Trey Anastasio Band and more.

Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at somersetabbey.com, Pizzarama.

